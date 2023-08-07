Rain Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,627.15 crore, down 16.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,627.15 crore in June 2023 down 16.49% from Rs. 5,540.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.65 crore in June 2023 down 75.22% from Rs. 668.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 678.49 crore in June 2023 down 44.61% from Rs. 1,224.93 crore in June 2022.

Rain Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 19.87 in June 2022.

Rain Industries shares closed at 166.30 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.89% returns over the last 6 months and -12.38% over the last 12 months.