    Rain Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,627.15 crore, down 16.49% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rain Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,627.15 crore in June 2023 down 16.49% from Rs. 5,540.55 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.65 crore in June 2023 down 75.22% from Rs. 668.46 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 678.49 crore in June 2023 down 44.61% from Rs. 1,224.93 crore in June 2022.

    Rain Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 19.87 in June 2022.

    Rain Industries shares closed at 166.30 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.89% returns over the last 6 months and -12.38% over the last 12 months.

    Rain Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,627.155,253.495,540.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,627.155,253.495,540.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,817.122,061.012,194.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods853.781,113.26942.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks28.62143.36-370.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost327.67335.29333.48
    Depreciation195.67192.73200.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses954.791,066.831,238.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax449.50341.011,001.50
    Other Income33.3224.8022.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax482.82365.811,024.06
    Interest169.33162.78122.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax313.48203.03901.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax313.48203.03901.67
    Tax106.9461.15194.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities206.54141.88707.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period206.54141.88707.55
    Minority Interest-40.90-36.51-39.09
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates165.65105.37668.46
    Equity Share Capital67.2767.2767.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.933.1319.87
    Diluted EPS4.933.1319.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.933.1319.87
    Diluted EPS4.933.1319.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:44 am

