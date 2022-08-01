Rain Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,540.55 crore, up 52.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,540.55 crore in June 2022 up 52.07% from Rs. 3,643.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 668.46 crore in June 2022 up 184.1% from Rs. 235.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,224.93 crore in June 2022 up 78.2% from Rs. 687.39 crore in June 2021.

Rain Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 19.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.00 in June 2021.

Rain Industries shares closed at 176.25 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.04% returns over the last 6 months and -33.60% over the last 12 months.