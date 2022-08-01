 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rain Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,540.55 crore, up 52.07% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rain Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,540.55 crore in June 2022 up 52.07% from Rs. 3,643.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 668.46 crore in June 2022 up 184.1% from Rs. 235.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,224.93 crore in June 2022 up 78.2% from Rs. 687.39 crore in June 2021.

Rain Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 19.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.00 in June 2021.

Rain Industries shares closed at 176.25 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.04% returns over the last 6 months and -33.60% over the last 12 months.

Rain Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,540.55 4,436.54 3,643.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,540.55 4,436.54 3,643.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,194.26 2,041.14 1,535.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 942.36 378.43 313.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -370.21 -152.34 0.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 333.48 317.72 300.08
Depreciation 200.87 198.21 201.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,238.29 1,059.56 843.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,001.50 593.82 449.02
Other Income 22.56 16.94 37.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,024.06 610.75 486.14
Interest 122.39 120.31 122.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 901.67 490.44 364.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 901.67 490.44 364.12
Tax 194.12 176.53 98.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 707.55 313.91 265.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 707.55 313.91 265.80
Minority Interest -39.09 -36.47 -30.51
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 668.46 277.44 235.29
Equity Share Capital 67.27 67.27 67.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.87 8.25 7.00
Diluted EPS 19.87 8.25 7.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.87 8.25 7.00
Diluted EPS 19.87 8.25 7.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:11 am
