Rain Industries Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,643.47 crore, up 54.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,643.47 crore in June 2021 up 54.33% from Rs. 2,360.83 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 235.29 crore in June 2021 up 786.66% from Rs. 26.54 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 687.39 crore in June 2021 up 81.74% from Rs. 378.22 crore in June 2020.

Rain Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 7.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.79 in June 2020.

Rain Industries shares closed at 255.20 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)