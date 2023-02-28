Rain Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,456.81 crore, up 35.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,456.81 crore in December 2022 up 35.54% from Rs. 4,026.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.52 crore in December 2022 up 192.33% from Rs. 96.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 673.51 crore in December 2022 up 24.02% from Rs. 543.08 crore in December 2021.