Rain Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,456.81 crore, up 35.54% Y-o-Y

Feb 28, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rain Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,456.81 crore in December 2022 up 35.54% from Rs. 4,026.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.52 crore in December 2022 up 192.33% from Rs. 96.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 673.51 crore in December 2022 up 24.02% from Rs. 543.08 crore in December 2021.

Rain Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,456.81 5,577.10 4,026.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,456.81 5,577.10 4,026.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,210.45 2,424.89 2,075.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 917.86 794.45 401.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.47 -87.82 -315.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 354.89 345.98 294.80
Depreciation 188.41 202.83 199.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,351.57 1,184.61 1,081.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 438.11 712.17 288.60
Other Income 46.99 18.64 54.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 485.10 730.81 343.22
Interest 149.90 131.14 119.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 335.20 599.67 224.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 335.20 599.67 224.00
Tax 209.50 170.22 295.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 125.70 429.45 -71.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 125.70 429.45 -71.76
Minority Interest -36.46 -26.22 -24.65
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.28 -- -0.55
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 89.52 403.22 -96.96
Equity Share Capital 67.27 67.27 67.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.66 11.99 -2.88
Diluted EPS 2.66 11.99 -2.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.66 11.99 -2.88
Diluted EPS 2.66 11.99 -2.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
