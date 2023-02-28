Rain Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,456.81 crore, up 35.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,456.81 crore in December 2022 up 35.54% from Rs. 4,026.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.52 crore in December 2022 up 192.33% from Rs. 96.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 673.51 crore in December 2022 up 24.02% from Rs. 543.08 crore in December 2021.

Rain Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.88 in December 2021.

Rain Industries shares closed at 151.50 on February 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.48% returns over the last 6 months and -18.00% over the last 12 months.