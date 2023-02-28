English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rain Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,456.81 crore, up 35.54% Y-o-Y

    February 28, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rain Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,456.81 crore in December 2022 up 35.54% from Rs. 4,026.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.52 crore in December 2022 up 192.33% from Rs. 96.96 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 673.51 crore in December 2022 up 24.02% from Rs. 543.08 crore in December 2021.

    Rain Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.88 in December 2021.

    Rain Industries shares closed at 151.50 on February 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.48% returns over the last 6 months and -18.00% over the last 12 months.

    Rain Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,456.815,577.104,026.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,456.815,577.104,026.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,210.452,424.892,075.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods917.86794.45401.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.47-87.82-315.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost354.89345.98294.80
    Depreciation188.41202.83199.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,351.571,184.611,081.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax438.11712.17288.60
    Other Income46.9918.6454.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax485.10730.81343.22
    Interest149.90131.14119.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax335.20599.67224.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax335.20599.67224.00
    Tax209.50170.22295.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities125.70429.45-71.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period125.70429.45-71.76
    Minority Interest-36.46-26.22-24.65
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.28---0.55
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates89.52403.22-96.96
    Equity Share Capital67.2767.2767.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.6611.99-2.88
    Diluted EPS2.6611.99-2.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.6611.99-2.88
    Diluted EPS2.6611.99-2.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

