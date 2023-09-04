Railway engineering stocks: Moderation in growth to have bearing on valuation

-

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Railways stocks make new highs, led by strong earnings and increase in valuations Valuations around 14-20 times fiscal 2024 estimated earnings Revenue growth to moderate because of slow execution and fresh orders Overall order book visibility reduced to 2.9 times their annual revenues Many railway engineering stocks which we have suggested over the last two years, like IRCON, RVNL, and RITES, have turned multi-baggers. We have been very optimistic about their outlook and growth prospects because of the improving revenue visibility, growth certainty and...