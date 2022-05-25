Railtel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 455.23 crore, up 6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 455.23 crore in March 2022 up 6% from Rs. 429.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.11 crore in March 2022 up 98.93% from Rs. 27.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.31 crore in March 2022 up 43.67% from Rs. 81.65 crore in March 2021.

Railtel EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2021.

Railtel shares closed at 95.35 on May 24, 2022 (NSE)