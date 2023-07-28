Railtel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 463.46 crore, up 25.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 463.46 crore in June 2023 up 25.1% from Rs. 370.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.46 crore in June 2023 up 49.36% from Rs. 25.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.80 crore in June 2023 up 18.97% from Rs. 73.80 crore in June 2022.

Railtel EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2022.

Railtel shares closed at 168.05 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.52% returns over the last 6 months and 75.88% over the last 12 months.