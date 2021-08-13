Railtel Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 304.04 crore, up 22.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 304.04 crore in June 2021 up 22.78% from Rs. 247.62 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.84 crore in June 2021 up 28.72% from Rs. 16.19 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.28 crore in June 2021 up 5.7% from Rs. 63.65 crore in June 2020.

Railtel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in June 2021 from Rs. 1,617.54 in June 2020.

Railtel shares closed at 134.75 on August 12, 2021 (NSE)