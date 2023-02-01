 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Railtel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 450.53 crore, up 8.87% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Railtel Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 450.53 crore in December 2022 up 8.87% from Rs. 413.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.58 crore in December 2022 down 52.57% from Rs. 66.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.86 crore in December 2022 down 37.33% from Rs. 127.43 crore in December 2021.

Railtel Corporation of India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 450.53 425.12 413.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 450.53 425.12 413.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 48.24 43.74 48.48
Depreciation 36.95 36.55 37.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 328.76 281.13 294.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.58 63.70 33.35
Other Income 6.33 10.94 56.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.91 74.64 89.50
Interest 0.44 0.68 0.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.47 73.96 88.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.47 73.96 88.89
Tax 10.89 18.79 22.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.58 55.17 66.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.58 55.17 66.58
Equity Share Capital 320.94 320.94 320.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.98 1.72 2.07
Diluted EPS 0.98 1.72 2.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.98 1.72 2.07
Diluted EPS 0.98 1.72 2.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited