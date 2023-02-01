Railtel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 450.53 crore, up 8.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 450.53 crore in December 2022 up 8.87% from Rs. 413.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.58 crore in December 2022 down 52.57% from Rs. 66.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.86 crore in December 2022 down 37.33% from Rs. 127.43 crore in December 2021.

Railtel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.07 in December 2021.

Read More