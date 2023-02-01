English
    Railtel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 450.53 crore, up 8.87% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Railtel Corporation of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 450.53 crore in December 2022 up 8.87% from Rs. 413.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.58 crore in December 2022 down 52.57% from Rs. 66.58 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.86 crore in December 2022 down 37.33% from Rs. 127.43 crore in December 2021.

    Railtel Corporation of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations450.53425.12413.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations450.53425.12413.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost48.2443.7448.48
    Depreciation36.9536.5537.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses328.76281.13294.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.5863.7033.35
    Other Income6.3310.9456.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.9174.6489.50
    Interest0.440.680.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.4773.9688.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.4773.9688.89
    Tax10.8918.7922.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.5855.1766.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.5855.1766.58
    Equity Share Capital320.94320.94320.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.981.722.07
    Diluted EPS0.981.722.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.981.722.07
    Diluted EPS0.981.722.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
