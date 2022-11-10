RailTel posts Rs 440 crore income for second quarter with 14% increase

RailTel announced a consolidated income of Rs 440 crore in the second quarter of FY 22-23 in its 136th Board Meeting held on Thursday.

This is a growth of 14 per cent over Rs 385 Crore, its consolidated income in the first quarter of FY 22-23, a statement from the Rail PSU said.

The consolidated income for the PSU for the half year ending on October 9, 2022 is Rs 825 Crore, as against income of Rs 696 Crore for the corresponding period of previous financial year.

RailTel has posted a consolidated profit of Rs 74 crore before tax and profit after tax of Rs 55 crore in the second quarter of FY 22-23, as compared to Rs 35 crore and Rs 26 crore, respectively, in Q1 of FY 22-23.

There is a growth of 111 per cent in profit before tax and growth of 112 per cent in Profit after tax in comparison to 1st quarter of FY 22-23.

Elated with results, Sanjai Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, RailTel said that RailTel has recorded a growth both in income as well as profit.

RailTel, a 'Mini Ratna (Category-I)' Central Public Sector Enterprise under Ministry of Railways, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure & ICT Solutions & Services providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fibre network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.