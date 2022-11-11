 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Railtel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 428.71 crore, up 19.59% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Railtel Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 428.71 crore in September 2022 up 19.59% from Rs. 358.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.24 crore in September 2022 down 18.16% from Rs. 67.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.75 crore in September 2022 down 15.64% from Rs. 132.47 crore in September 2021.

Railtel EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in September 2021.

Railtel shares closed at 124.05 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.22% returns over the last 6 months and -1.27% over the last 12 months.

Railtel Corporation of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 428.71 376.85 358.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 428.71 376.85 358.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.03 51.60 34.38
Depreciation 36.56 39.58 40.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 284.31 258.30 214.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.81 27.37 69.78
Other Income 11.38 8.24 22.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.19 35.61 92.38
Interest 1.15 1.09 1.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 74.04 34.52 91.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 74.04 34.52 91.01
Tax 18.80 8.67 23.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 55.24 25.85 67.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 55.24 25.85 67.50
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 55.24 25.85 67.50
Equity Share Capital 320.94 320.94 320.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.72 0.81 2.10
Diluted EPS 1.72 0.81 2.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.72 0.81 2.10
Diluted EPS 1.72 0.81 2.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am
