Railtel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 428.71 crore, up 19.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 428.71 crore in September 2022 up 19.59% from Rs. 358.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.24 crore in September 2022 down 18.16% from Rs. 67.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.75 crore in September 2022 down 15.64% from Rs. 132.47 crore in September 2021.

Railtel EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in September 2021.

Railtel shares closed at 124.05 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.22% returns over the last 6 months and -1.27% over the last 12 months.