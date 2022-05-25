 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Railtel Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 465.53 crore, up 8.31% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Railtel Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 465.53 crore in March 2022 up 8.31% from Rs. 429.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.31 crore in March 2022 up 99.6% from Rs. 27.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.43 crore in March 2022 up 43.67% from Rs. 82.43 crore in March 2021.

Railtel EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2021.

Railtel shares closed at 95.35 on May 24, 2022 (NSE)

Railtel Corporation of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 465.53 417.69 429.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 465.53 417.69 429.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 62.38 50.29 31.69
Depreciation 43.05 37.96 39.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 306.83 296.56 325.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.27 32.88 32.54
Other Income 22.11 56.46 9.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.38 89.34 42.44
Interest 1.72 1.20 1.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 73.66 88.14 40.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 73.66 88.14 40.88
Tax 19.35 22.13 13.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 54.31 66.01 27.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 54.31 66.01 27.21
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 54.31 66.01 27.21
Equity Share Capital 320.94 320.94 320.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.69 2.06 0.85
Diluted EPS 1.69 2.06 0.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.69 2.06 0.85
Diluted EPS 1.69 2.06 0.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #RailTel #RailTel Corporation of India #Results #telecommunications services
first published: May 25, 2022 12:00 pm
