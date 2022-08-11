 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Railtel Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 376.85 crore, up 22.86% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Railtel Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 376.85 crore in June 2022 up 22.86% from Rs. 306.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.85 crore in June 2022 up 22.34% from Rs. 21.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.19 crore in June 2022 up 10.39% from Rs. 68.11 crore in June 2021.

Railtel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2021.

Railtel shares closed at 97.95 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.66% returns over the last 6 months and -25.06% over the last 12 months.

Railtel Corporation of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 376.85 465.53 306.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 376.85 465.53 306.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 51.60 62.38 38.74
Depreciation 39.58 43.05 39.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 258.30 306.83 208.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.37 53.27 20.49
Other Income 8.24 22.11 8.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.61 75.38 29.02
Interest 1.09 1.72 1.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.52 73.66 27.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.52 73.66 27.82
Tax 8.67 19.35 6.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.85 54.31 21.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.85 54.31 21.13
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.85 54.31 21.13
Equity Share Capital 320.94 320.94 320.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.81 1.69 0.66
Diluted EPS 0.81 1.69 0.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.81 1.69 0.66
Diluted EPS 0.81 1.69 0.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:33 am
