    Railtel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 454.32 crore, up 8.77% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Railtel Corporation of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 454.32 crore in December 2022 up 8.77% from Rs. 417.69 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.95 crore in December 2022 down 51.6% from Rs. 66.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.22 crore in December 2022 down 35.41% from Rs. 127.30 crore in December 2021.

    Railtel Corporation of India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations454.32428.71417.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations454.32428.71417.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost48.4444.0350.29
    Depreciation36.9636.5637.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses331.51284.31296.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.4163.8132.88
    Other Income7.8511.3856.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.2675.1989.34
    Interest2.121.151.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.1474.0488.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax43.1474.0488.14
    Tax11.1918.8022.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.9555.2466.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.9555.2466.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.9555.2466.01
    Equity Share Capital320.94320.94320.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.001.722.06
    Diluted EPS1.001.722.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.001.722.06
    Diluted EPS1.001.722.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
