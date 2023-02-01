Railtel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 454.32 crore, up 8.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 454.32 crore in December 2022 up 8.77% from Rs. 417.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.95 crore in December 2022 down 51.6% from Rs. 66.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.22 crore in December 2022 down 35.41% from Rs. 127.30 crore in December 2021.

Railtel EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in December 2021.

