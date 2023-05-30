English
    Rail Vikas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,721.25 crore, down 11.13% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rail Vikas Nigam are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,721.25 crore in March 2023 down 11.13% from Rs. 6,437.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 345.28 crore in March 2023 down 7.19% from Rs. 372.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 633.64 crore in March 2023 up 1.08% from Rs. 626.88 crore in March 2022.

    Rail Vikas EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.78 in March 2022.

    Rail Vikas shares closed at 121.60 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.00% returns over the last 6 months and 275.89% over the last 12 months.

    Rail Vikas Nigam
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,721.255,010.676,437.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,721.255,010.676,437.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--4,662.98--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.2447.9749.20
    Depreciation5.825.677.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5,311.6124.955,981.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax366.58269.10399.87
    Other Income261.24283.84219.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax627.82552.94619.52
    Interest146.31146.94146.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax481.51406.00473.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax481.51406.00473.33
    Tax136.2364.98101.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities345.28341.02372.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period345.28341.02372.01
    Equity Share Capital2,085.022,085.022,085.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.661.641.78
    Diluted EPS1.661.641.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.661.641.78
    Diluted EPS1.661.641.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

