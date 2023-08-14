Rail Vikas Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,446.25 crore, up 17.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,446.25 crore in June 2023 up 17.36% from Rs. 4,640.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 333.57 crore in June 2023 up 17.83% from Rs. 283.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 628.08 crore in June 2023 up 20.37% from Rs. 521.80 crore in June 2022.

Rail Vikas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.36 in June 2022.

Rail Vikas shares closed at 126.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 82.09% returns over the last 6 months and 306.77% over the last 12 months.