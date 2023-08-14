English
    Rail Vikas Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,446.25 crore, up 17.36% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rail Vikas Nigam are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,446.25 crore in June 2023 up 17.36% from Rs. 4,640.75 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 333.57 crore in June 2023 up 17.83% from Rs. 283.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 628.08 crore in June 2023 up 20.37% from Rs. 521.80 crore in June 2022.

    Rail Vikas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.36 in June 2022.

    Rail Vikas shares closed at 126.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 82.09% returns over the last 6 months and 306.77% over the last 12 months.

    Rail Vikas Nigam
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,446.255,721.254,640.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,446.255,721.254,640.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,014.28----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.4937.2448.10
    Depreciation5.485.825.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.765,311.614,312.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax342.24366.58274.68
    Other Income280.36261.24241.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax622.60627.82515.85
    Interest146.05146.31157.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax476.55481.51358.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax476.55481.51358.56
    Tax142.98136.2375.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities333.57345.28283.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period333.57345.28283.10
    Equity Share Capital2,085.022,085.022,085.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.601.661.36
    Diluted EPS1.601.661.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.601.661.36
    Diluted EPS1.601.661.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:11 am

