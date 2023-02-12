Rail Vikas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,010.67 crore, down 0.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,010.67 crore in December 2022 down 0.76% from Rs. 5,049.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 341.02 crore in December 2022 up 21.02% from Rs. 281.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 558.61 crore in December 2022 up 41.84% from Rs. 393.83 crore in December 2021.