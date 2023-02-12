 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rail Vikas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,010.67 crore, down 0.76% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rail Vikas Nigam are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,010.67 crore in December 2022 down 0.76% from Rs. 5,049.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 341.02 crore in December 2022 up 21.02% from Rs. 281.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 558.61 crore in December 2022 up 41.84% from Rs. 393.83 crore in December 2021.

Rail Vikas Nigam
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,010.67 4,908.90 5,049.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,010.67 4,908.90 5,049.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,662.98 -- 4,658.74
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.97 53.84 49.73
Depreciation 5.67 4.82 4.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.95 4,538.77 21.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 269.10 311.47 314.90
Other Income 283.84 217.69 74.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 552.94 529.16 389.61
Interest 146.94 130.83 8.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 406.00 398.33 381.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 406.00 398.33 381.42
Tax 64.98 99.75 99.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 341.02 298.58 281.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 341.02 298.58 281.78
Equity Share Capital 2,085.02 2,085.02 2,085.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.64 1.43 1.35
Diluted EPS 1.64 1.43 1.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.64 1.43 1.35
Diluted EPS 1.64 1.43 1.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited