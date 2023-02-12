English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rail Vikas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,010.67 crore, down 0.76% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rail Vikas Nigam are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,010.67 crore in December 2022 down 0.76% from Rs. 5,049.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 341.02 crore in December 2022 up 21.02% from Rs. 281.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 558.61 crore in December 2022 up 41.84% from Rs. 393.83 crore in December 2021.

    Rail Vikas Nigam
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,010.674,908.905,049.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,010.674,908.905,049.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4,662.98--4,658.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.9753.8449.73
    Depreciation5.674.824.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.954,538.7721.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax269.10311.47314.90
    Other Income283.84217.6974.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax552.94529.16389.61
    Interest146.94130.838.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax406.00398.33381.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax406.00398.33381.42
    Tax64.9899.7599.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities341.02298.58281.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period341.02298.58281.78
    Equity Share Capital2,085.022,085.022,085.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.641.431.35
    Diluted EPS1.641.431.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.641.431.35
    Diluted EPS1.641.431.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited