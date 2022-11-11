Rail Vikas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,908.90 crore, up 21.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,908.90 crore in September 2022 up 21.94% from Rs. 4,025.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 381.22 crore in September 2022 up 36.52% from Rs. 279.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 537.92 crore in September 2022 up 90.21% from Rs. 282.81 crore in September 2021.

Rail Vikas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in September 2021.

Rail Vikas shares closed at 49.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 52.96% returns over the last 6 months and 27.86% over the last 12 months.