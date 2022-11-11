 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rail Vikas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,908.90 crore, up 21.94% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rail Vikas Nigam are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,908.90 crore in September 2022 up 21.94% from Rs. 4,025.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 381.22 crore in September 2022 up 36.52% from Rs. 279.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 537.92 crore in September 2022 up 90.21% from Rs. 282.81 crore in September 2021.

Rail Vikas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in September 2021.

Rail Vikas shares closed at 49.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 52.96% returns over the last 6 months and 27.86% over the last 12 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,908.90 4,640.75 4,025.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,908.90 4,640.75 4,025.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 3,719.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 54.66 48.84 53.65
Depreciation 4.82 5.96 4.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,538.25 4,311.17 25.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 311.17 274.78 222.42
Other Income 221.93 237.58 55.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 533.10 512.36 278.11
Interest 130.83 157.29 5.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 402.27 355.07 272.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 402.27 355.07 272.42
Tax 99.76 75.56 49.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 302.51 279.51 222.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 302.51 279.51 222.44
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 78.71 18.16 56.80
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 381.22 297.67 279.24
Equity Share Capital 2,085.02 2,085.02 2,085.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.83 1.43 1.34
Diluted EPS 1.83 1.43 1.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.83 1.43 1.34
Diluted EPS 1.83 1.43 1.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am
