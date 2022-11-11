English
    Rail Vikas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,908.90 crore, up 21.94% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rail Vikas Nigam are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,908.90 crore in September 2022 up 21.94% from Rs. 4,025.82 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 381.22 crore in September 2022 up 36.52% from Rs. 279.24 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 537.92 crore in September 2022 up 90.21% from Rs. 282.81 crore in September 2021.

    Rail Vikas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in September 2021.

    Rail Vikas shares closed at 49.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 52.96% returns over the last 6 months and 27.86% over the last 12 months.

    Rail Vikas Nigam
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,908.904,640.754,025.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,908.904,640.754,025.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----3,719.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.6648.8453.65
    Depreciation4.825.964.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,538.254,311.1725.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax311.17274.78222.42
    Other Income221.93237.5855.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax533.10512.36278.11
    Interest130.83157.295.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax402.27355.07272.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax402.27355.07272.42
    Tax99.7675.5649.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities302.51279.51222.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period302.51279.51222.44
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates78.7118.1656.80
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates381.22297.67279.24
    Equity Share Capital2,085.022,085.022,085.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.831.431.34
    Diluted EPS1.831.431.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.831.431.34
    Diluted EPS1.831.431.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am