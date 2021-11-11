Rail Vikas Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,025.82 crore, up 26.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,025.82 crore in September 2021 up 26.5% from Rs. 3,182.57 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 279.24 crore in September 2021 up 48.71% from Rs. 187.77 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 282.81 crore in September 2021 up 22.67% from Rs. 230.54 crore in September 2020.

Rail Vikas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.90 in September 2020.

Rail Vikas shares closed at 38.50 on November 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 32.99% returns over the last 6 months and 103.17% over the last 12 months.