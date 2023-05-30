Rail Vikas Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,719.83 crore, down 11.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,719.83 crore in March 2023 down 11.15% from Rs. 6,437.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 359.25 crore in March 2023 down 5% from Rs. 378.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 630.42 crore in March 2023 up 1.95% from Rs. 618.36 crore in March 2022.

Rail Vikas EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.81 in March 2022.

Rail Vikas shares closed at 121.60 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.00% returns over the last 6 months and 275.89% over the last 12 months.