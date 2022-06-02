 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rail Vikas Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,437.54 crore, up 15.41% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rail Vikas Nigam are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,437.54 crore in March 2022 up 15.41% from Rs. 5,577.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 378.16 crore in March 2022 up 20.96% from Rs. 312.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 618.36 crore in March 2022 up 46.73% from Rs. 421.43 crore in March 2021.

Rail Vikas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.50 in March 2021.

Rail Vikas shares closed at 33.40 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.91% returns over the last 6 months and 13.99% over the last 12 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,437.54 5,049.24 5,577.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6,437.54 5,049.24 5,577.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 4,658.33 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.73 49.98 54.02
Depreciation 7.36 4.23 5.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5,979.43 21.76 5,169.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 401.02 314.94 348.91
Other Income 209.98 74.94 67.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 611.00 389.88 416.27
Interest 146.20 8.19 7.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 464.80 381.69 408.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 464.80 381.69 408.45
Tax 101.68 99.72 69.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 363.12 281.97 339.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 363.12 281.97 339.04
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 15.04 11.04 -26.41
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 378.16 293.01 312.63
Equity Share Capital 2,085.02 2,085.02 2,085.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.81 1.41 1.50
Diluted EPS 1.81 1.41 1.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.81 1.41 1.50
Diluted EPS 1.81 1.41 1.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:33 pm
