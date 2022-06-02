Rail Vikas Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,437.54 crore, up 15.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,437.54 crore in March 2022 up 15.41% from Rs. 5,577.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 378.16 crore in March 2022 up 20.96% from Rs. 312.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 618.36 crore in March 2022 up 46.73% from Rs. 421.43 crore in March 2021.

Rail Vikas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.50 in March 2021.

Rail Vikas shares closed at 33.40 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.91% returns over the last 6 months and 13.99% over the last 12 months.