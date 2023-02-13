Rail Vikas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,012.09 crore, down 0.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,012.09 crore in December 2022 down 0.74% from Rs. 5,049.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 382.42 crore in December 2022 up 30.51% from Rs. 293.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 556.59 crore in December 2022 up 41.23% from Rs. 394.11 crore in December 2021.