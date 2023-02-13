English
    Rail Vikas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,012.09 crore, down 0.74% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rail Vikas Nigam are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,012.09 crore in December 2022 down 0.74% from Rs. 5,049.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 382.42 crore in December 2022 up 30.51% from Rs. 293.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 556.59 crore in December 2022 up 41.23% from Rs. 394.11 crore in December 2021.

    Rail Vikas Nigam
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,012.094,908.905,049.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,012.094,908.905,049.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4,662.01--4,658.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.1554.6649.98
    Depreciation5.704.824.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.254,538.2521.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax269.98311.17314.94
    Other Income280.91221.9374.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax550.89533.10389.88
    Interest146.94130.838.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax403.95402.27381.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax403.95402.27381.69
    Tax65.4499.7699.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities338.51302.51281.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period338.51302.51281.97
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates43.9178.7111.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates382.42381.22293.01
    Equity Share Capital2,085.022,085.022,085.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.831.831.41
    Diluted EPS1.831.831.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.831.831.41
    Diluted EPS1.831.831.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
