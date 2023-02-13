Rail Vikas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,012.09 crore, down 0.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,012.09 crore in December 2022 down 0.74% from Rs. 5,049.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 382.42 crore in December 2022 up 30.51% from Rs. 293.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 556.59 crore in December 2022 up 41.23% from Rs. 394.11 crore in December 2021.

Rail Vikas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.41 in December 2021.

Read More

Rail Vikas shares closed at 71.60 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 129.49% returns over the last 6 months and 101.69% over the last 12 months.