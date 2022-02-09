Rail Vikas Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,049.24 crore, up 35.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,049.24 crore in December 2021 up 35.28% from Rs. 3,732.44 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 293.01 crore in December 2021 up 4.27% from Rs. 281.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 394.11 crore in December 2021 up 15.99% from Rs. 339.77 crore in December 2020.

Rail Vikas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.35 in December 2020.

Rail Vikas shares closed at 34.45 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.45% returns over the last 6 months and 11.13% over the last 12 months.