Raideep Industr Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.67 crore, down 22.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.67 crore in March 2022 down 22.8% from Rs. 8.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 102.44% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 105.43% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2021.

Raideep Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2021.

Raideep Industr shares closed at 10.00 on February 02, 2017 (BSE)