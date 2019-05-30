Raideep Industr Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.07 crore, up 75.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.07 crore in March 2019 up 75.68% from Rs. 9.72 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 down 13.02% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019 down 30% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2018.

Raideep Industr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2018.

Raideep Industr shares closed at 10.00 on February 02, 2017 (BSE)