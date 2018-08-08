Raideep Industr standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1.95 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.95 9.72 11.47 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.95 9.72 11.47 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 2.50 6.31 11.50 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.62 3.22 -0.15 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.01 0.05 0.02 Depreciation 0.01 0.06 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.03 0.13 0.06 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 -0.05 0.03 Other Income 0.03 0.19 0.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 0.14 0.07 Interest 0.00 0.00 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.05 0.14 0.07 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.05 0.14 0.07 Tax 0.01 0.03 0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.04 0.11 0.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.04 0.11 0.05 Equity Share Capital 5.51 5.51 5.51 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- 0.20 -- Diluted EPS -- 0.20 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- 0.20 -- Diluted EPS -- 0.20 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited