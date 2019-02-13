Raideep Industr Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.55 crore, up 264.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.55 crore in December 2018 up 264.24% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 up 3042.86% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018 up 900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

Raideep Industr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2017.

Raideep Industr shares closed at 10.00 on February 02, 2017 (BSE)