Raideep Industr Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.82 crore, up 54.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.82 crore in September 2022 up 54.33% from Rs. 3.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 1.82% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 up 57.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

Raideep Industr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in September 2021.

Raideep Industr shares closed at 10.00 on February 02, 2017 (BSE)