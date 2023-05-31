Raideep Industr Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.42 crore, up 56.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.42 crore in March 2023 up 56.25% from Rs. 6.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2023 up 1119.27% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 up 80% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Raideep Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 6.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2022.

Raideep Industr shares closed at 10.00 on February 02, 2017 (BSE)