Raideep Industr Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore, down 69.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore in June 2023 down 69.83% from Rs. 2.87 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 up 12.51% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Raideep Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2022.

Raideep Industr shares closed at 10.00 on February 02, 2017 (BSE)