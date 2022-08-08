Raideep Industr Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore, up 51.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore in June 2022 up 51.48% from Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 up 45.94% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

Raideep Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.

Raideep Industr shares closed at 10.00 on February 02, 2017 (BSE)