Raideep Industr Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.38 crore, up 7.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.38 crore in December 2022 up 7.99% from Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 99.61% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 44.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.