Raideep Industr Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.38 crore, up 7.99% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raideep Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.38 crore in December 2022 up 7.99% from Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 99.61% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 44.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    Raideep Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.385.827.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.385.827.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.166.164.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.28-0.353.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.070.01
    Depreciation0.020.010.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.020.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.14-0.08-0.10
    Other Income0.170.180.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.100.07
    Interest0.010.020.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.030.080.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.030.080.06
    Tax0.010.020.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.020.060.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.020.060.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.340.160.14
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.360.220.18
    Equity Share Capital5.515.515.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.660.400.33
    Diluted EPS0.660.400.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.660.400.33
    Diluted EPS0.660.400.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited