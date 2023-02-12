Raideep Industr Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.38 crore, up 7.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.38 crore in December 2022 up 7.99% from Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 99.61% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 44.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Raideep Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2021.

Raideep Industr shares closed at 10.00 on February 02, 2017 (BSE)