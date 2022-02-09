Raideep Industr Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.76 crore, up 259.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.76 crore in December 2021 up 259.33% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021 down 56.44% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 down 65.38% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.

Raideep Industr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2020.

