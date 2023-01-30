Rahul Merchand Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 2.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 2.78% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 38.41% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Rahul Merchand EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.

Read More