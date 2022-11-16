 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Raghuvir Synth Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.84 crore, down 88.61% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raghuvir Synthetics are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.84 crore in September 2022 down 88.61% from Rs. 60.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.08 crore in September 2022 down 290.73% from Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.60 crore in September 2022 down 147.53% from Rs. 5.47 crore in September 2021.

Raghuvir Synth shares closed at 158.20 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.42% returns over the last 6 months and -36.73% over the last 12 months.

Raghuvir Synthetics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.84 22.33 60.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.84 22.33 60.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.41 -- 50.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 21.83 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.65 -0.18 -6.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.45 1.39 1.60
Depreciation 0.93 0.95 1.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.51 1.01 9.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.10 -2.67 3.48
Other Income 0.57 0.59 0.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.53 -2.08 4.11
Interest 0.67 0.56 0.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.20 -2.63 3.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.20 -2.63 3.68
Tax 0.88 0.04 1.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.08 -2.68 2.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.08 -2.68 2.66
Equity Share Capital 3.88 3.88 3.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.31 -0.69 6.87
Diluted EPS -1.31 -0.69 6.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.31 -0.69 6.87
Diluted EPS -1.31 -0.69 6.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Raghuvir Synth #Raghuvir Synthetics #Results #Textiles - Weaving
first published: Nov 16, 2022 10:00 am