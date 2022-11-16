Raghuvir Synth Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.84 crore, down 88.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.84 crore in September 2022 down 88.61% from Rs. 60.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.08 crore in September 2022 down 290.73% from Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.60 crore in September 2022 down 147.53% from Rs. 5.47 crore in September 2021.

Raghuvir Synth shares closed at 158.20 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.42% returns over the last 6 months and -36.73% over the last 12 months.