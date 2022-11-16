English
    Raghuvir Synth Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.84 crore, down 88.61% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raghuvir Synthetics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.84 crore in September 2022 down 88.61% from Rs. 60.05 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.08 crore in September 2022 down 290.73% from Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.60 crore in September 2022 down 147.53% from Rs. 5.47 crore in September 2021.

    Raghuvir Synth shares closed at 158.20 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.42% returns over the last 6 months and -36.73% over the last 12 months.

    Raghuvir Synthetics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.8422.3360.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.8422.3360.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.41--50.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods--21.83--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.65-0.18-6.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.451.391.60
    Depreciation0.930.951.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.511.019.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.10-2.673.48
    Other Income0.570.590.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.53-2.084.11
    Interest0.670.560.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.20-2.633.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.20-2.633.68
    Tax0.880.041.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.08-2.682.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.08-2.682.66
    Equity Share Capital3.883.883.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.31-0.696.87
    Diluted EPS-1.31-0.696.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.31-0.696.87
    Diluted EPS-1.31-0.696.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

