Raghuvir Synth Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.05 crore, up 35.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.05 crore in September 2021 up 35.34% from Rs. 44.37 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2021 up 57.25% from Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.47 crore in September 2021 up 46.26% from Rs. 3.74 crore in September 2020.

Raghuvir Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 6.87 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.39 in September 2020.

Raghuvir Synth shares closed at 169.40 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 751.26% returns over the last 6 months