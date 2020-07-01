Raghuvir Synth Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 28.44 crore, up 66.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.44 crore in March 2020 up 66.3% from Rs. 17.10 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2020 down 43.7% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2020 up 40.34% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2019.

Raghuvir Synth EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.54 in March 2019.

Raghuvir Synth shares closed at 155.30 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -26.05% returns over the last 6 months