Raghuvir Synth Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.33 crore, down 61.3% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raghuvir Synthetics are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.33 crore in June 2022 down 61.3% from Rs. 57.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2022 down 232.7% from Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2022 down 124.84% from Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2021.

Raghuvir Synth shares closed at 158.00 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.41% returns over the last 6 months and 264.81% over the last 12 months.

Raghuvir Synthetics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.33 28.37 57.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.33 28.37 57.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.20 46.71
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.83 26.14 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.18 2.23 -1.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.39 1.02 1.55
Depreciation 0.95 1.10 1.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.01 1.71 7.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.67 -4.03 2.54
Other Income 0.59 1.20 0.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.08 -2.84 3.17
Interest 0.56 0.21 0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.63 -3.05 2.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.63 -3.05 2.90
Tax 0.04 -1.26 0.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.68 -1.79 2.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.68 -1.79 2.02
Equity Share Capital 3.88 3.88 3.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.69 -0.46 5.23
Diluted EPS -0.69 -0.46 5.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.69 -0.46 5.23
Diluted EPS -0.69 -0.46 5.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

