Raghuvir Synth Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.70 crore, up 381.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.70 crore in June 2021 up 381.86% from Rs. 11.97 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2021 up 321.11% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2021 up 187.97% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2020.

Raghuvir Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 5.23 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.24 in June 2020.

Raghuvir Synth shares closed at 477.40 on August 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 118.99% returns over the last 6 months and 98.92% over the last 12 months.