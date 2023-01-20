Raghuvir Synth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.33 crore, down 62.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.33 crore in December 2022 down 62.05% from Rs. 69.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2022 down 982.46% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 112.5% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2021.

Raghuvir Synth shares closed at 123.40 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.66% returns over the last 6 months and -68.24% over the last 12 months.