Raghuvir Synth Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.06 crore, up 68.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.06 crore in December 2018 up 68.84% from Rs. 10.11 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2018 up 610.73% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2018 up 7.19% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2017.

Raghuvir Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2017.

Raghuvir Synth shares closed at 220.00 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.10% returns over the last 6 months and 52.35% over the last 12 months.