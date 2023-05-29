Raghuvir Synth Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.97 crore, up 33.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.97 crore in March 2023 up 33.85% from Rs. 28.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2023 up 239.82% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2023 up 230.46% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.

Raghuvir Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2022.

Raghuvir Synth shares closed at 153.15 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.36% returns over the last 6 months and -5.87% over the last 12 months.