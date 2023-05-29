English
    Raghuvir Synth Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.97 crore, up 33.85% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raghuvir Synthetics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.97 crore in March 2023 up 33.85% from Rs. 28.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2023 up 239.82% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2023 up 230.46% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.

    Raghuvir Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2022.

    Raghuvir Synth shares closed at 153.15 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.36% returns over the last 6 months and -5.87% over the last 12 months.

    Raghuvir Synthetics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.9726.3328.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.9726.3328.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.4626.050.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.01--26.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.04-6.082.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.671.411.02
    Depreciation2.332.441.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.205.961.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.67-3.45-4.04
    Other Income0.610.781.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-2.67-2.84
    Interest0.750.990.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.81-3.66-3.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.81-3.66-3.05
    Tax-3.310.92-1.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.50-4.58-1.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.50-4.58-1.79
    Minority Interest0.010.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.50-4.57-1.79
    Equity Share Capital3.883.883.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.64-1.18-0.46
    Diluted EPS0.64-1.18-0.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.64-1.18-0.46
    Diluted EPS0.64-1.18--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
