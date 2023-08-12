English
    Raghuvir Synth Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.07 crore, up 164.5% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raghuvir Synthetics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.07 crore in June 2023 up 164.5% from Rs. 22.33 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2023 up 68.82% from Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2023 up 289.38% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2022.

    Raghuvir Synth shares closed at 125.90 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.86% returns over the last 6 months and -17.95% over the last 12 months.

    Raghuvir Synthetics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.0737.9722.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.0737.9722.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.7327.46--
    Purchase of Traded Goods--6.0121.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.41-8.04-0.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.750.671.39
    Depreciation1.922.330.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.6710.201.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.59-0.67-2.67
    Other Income0.810.610.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.22-0.06-2.08
    Interest0.980.750.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.76-0.81-2.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.76-0.81-2.64
    Tax0.10-3.310.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.862.50-2.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.862.50-2.68
    Minority Interest0.020.010.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.842.50-2.68
    Equity Share Capital3.883.883.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.220.64-0.69
    Diluted EPS-0.220.64-0.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.220.64-0.69
    Diluted EPS-0.220.64-0.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

