Raghuvir Synth Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.07 crore, up 164.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.07 crore in June 2023 up 164.5% from Rs. 22.33 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2023 up 68.82% from Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2023 up 289.38% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2022.

Raghuvir Synth shares closed at 125.90 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.86% returns over the last 6 months and -17.95% over the last 12 months.